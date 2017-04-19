Thorpe nearly perfect in Salem’s win

Salem Quakers High School Softball – Salem, Ohio

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem’s softball team handed United their first loss of the season, 2-1. Bailee Thorn extended her hit streak to eleven games by belting a homerun.

Quaker pitcher Taylor Thorpe, playing in her first game of the year, struck out 12 and allowed just a single hit which came in the seventh inning.

United’s lone hit came from Annie Patterson. She also struck out 14 Quakers and walked just 2 while allowing only 3 hits.

Salem will play at home tomorrow against Louisville. The Golden Eagles (7-1) will entertain Sebring tomorrow.

