Ward A. Brooke Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – Ward A. Brooke, 75, of Saybrook Boulevard, passed away at 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at his residence.

He was born December 13, 1941 in Salem, a son of the late Raymond and Elizabeth McDevitt Brooke.

A graduate of North Lima High School in 1959, he received his AAS degree in electrical engineering from YSU in 1976.

Ward’s work history includes working as an electrician at United Engineering in Youngstown, L.W. Nash Company, East Palestine, Kaiser Refractories, Columbiana, Sharon Steel, Sharon, Pennsylvania. He ended up at the R.D. Werner Company in Greenville, Pennsylvania, as a maintenance supervisor for 26 years, retiring in 2008.

He served as an EMT for the Beaver Township Fire Department and Rescue Square for 15 years. He belonged to the Greenville Lions Club, serving as president and always looked forward to their annual Lions Pancake Day, working for 14 hours that day, serving the community. He volunteered his time for the Habitat for Humanity organization, both in Pennsylvania and Ohio. Ward always lent a hand to anyone who needed it, family and friends alike. No one was a stranger to Ward.

He married Margaret Springer Brooke in East Palestine in 1983. Together they enjoyed taking family vacations and bowling in the Werner bowling league. Ward also golfed for many years in the Werner golf league.

Ward and Peggy retired to Columbiana in 2009. There is nothing he liked better than to watch his children and grandchildren in their music and sports activities. He loved to travel, play cards with friends, read and complete his crossword puzzles.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother; his infant son, Brian Keith; a stepson, Joseph Stanley Kell; grandparents, Walter and Elsie McDevitt and Clarence and Vera Brooke.

Ward is survived by his wife, Peggy; daughters Tera Crowe of Washington, Pennsylvania and Pamela (Dean) Hiner, North Lima; a son, Kevin (Tara) Brooke and a stepson, Joshua Kell. He also leaves his grandsons, Andrew Kell, Austin Webber, Hayden Brooke, Max Brooke and Colton Hiner and granddaughters, Taylor (Evan) Hunsaker, Brooke Webber and Cassie Brooke. A sister, Kaye (Don) Gregory, Columbiana; a brother, Bruce (Beth) Brooke, Florida; sister-in-law, Pat Springer, Austintown and brother-in-law, Bill Springer, Boston, also survive.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 22, 2017 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home, East Palestine, with Pastor Bill Wilkins, officiating.

The family will receive friends from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Glenview Cemetery, East Palestine.

