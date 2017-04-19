Warren murder suspect indicted, held in Detroit jail

DETROIT, Mich. (WKBN) – Shawn Johnson, 50, was indicted on several charges Tuesday by a Trumbull County grand jury.

Johnson is facing murder, aggravated robbery and two kidnapping charges in the December 2 kidnapping of two women and the shooting death of John Keller.

He is also facing charges in Detroit where he is in jail awaiting extradition to Ohio.

Police said Johnson shot and killed 41-year-old John Kellar on December 2. Police said he then kidnapped Alicia Binion and another woman and fled the scene in a stolen van.

The second woman managed to get away when during a stop at Rocky’s AM PM Market nearby.

Marshals said Binion was found later in the investigation.