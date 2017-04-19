Youngstown City Schools moving to neighborhood school model

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip is re-configuring school buildings in the district next year.

Mohip announced the new neighborhood school model during a press conference on Wednesday.

Mohip said the change is being made to bring pride back to the schools and reduce the time that students spend on the bus.

Next school year, there will be nine preschool- to eighth-grade schools: McGuffey, Volney, Kirkmere, Taft, Williamson, Martin Luther King, Wilson, Paul C. Bunn and Harding.

East High School will serve Martin Luther King, Harding, Williamson and Taft elementary schools while Chaney High School will serve William Holmes McGuffey, Paul C. Bunn and Kirkmere elementary schools, Volney Rogers Middle School and Wilson.

Students will go to the schools, based on their addresses. All high school students who live more than a mile from their schools will be provided transportation.

Chaney will return to a ninth-through-12th-grade school and STEM will be part of its curriculum as well as that of East High School. Students at both high schools will have visual and performing arts opportunities.

Rayen Early College Middle School will expand from a sixth-through-eighth-grade school to a fourth through eighth grade. It will remain in the Chaney building.

Youngstown Early College will remain a ninth-through-12th-grade school, offering students the opportunity to earn an associate’s degree upon graduating from high school. It will remain in Fedor Hall at Youngstown State University for the start of the 2017-18 school year. In January 2018, it will move to the Ward-Rayen building on W. Wood Street.

Mohip said the decision was made after five community meetings, which were held to garner input, as well as staff meetings and an online survey.

“At our five community meeting as well as just in my conversations with parents and community members, one theme I heard consistently was the idea of returning to neighborhood schools,” Mohip said. “That will help bring back pride to the community and to the schools.”

All schools will have their own sports teams, and STEM and foreign language courses will be offered in the nine PK-eight schools.