Youngstown crime activity: 3 women arrested after fight at gas station

Thursday, April 13

12:41 a.m. – 50 block of Wesley Ave., a woman told police that she got into a fight with her friend and after they were separated, the woman kicked her front door, breaking the glass, according to a police report.

12:04 a.m. – 1200 block of Salt Springs Rd., Rayshaun Clay, 19, was arrested for operating a vehicle without a valid license following a traffic stop for speeding, according to a police report. Clay was also found to have outstanding warrants out of Youngstown for prior traffic offenses, the report stated.

12:15 a.m. – West Marion Avenue and Hillman Street, Marcus Duvall, 24, was arrested for driving under suspension and failure to comply with a police order. According to a police report, Duvall was crossing over the double yellow line as he was driving along Williamson Avenue and police began to follow him. Officers attempted to pull Duvall over as he was driving on West Marion Avenue but he took off, the report stated. Police followed Duvall until he finally stopped near Hillman Street. Duvall also received a citation for lanes of travel/left of center.

9:20 p.m. – Kensington Avenue, Pierre Kennedy, 29, showed up at St. Elizabeth Hospital with a gunshot wound to his back. He was immediately taken into surgery and was last listed in stable condition, according to a police report. A witness told police he was walking his dogs in the area of Kensington Avenue when he heard several gunshots and saw Kennedy running from the area. The witness said Kennedy asked him to take him to the hospital, the report stated.

Saturday, April 15

4:16 a.m. – 900 block Plazaview Court, Timothy Johnson was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle after police discovered the SUV he was driving was reported stolen. According to a police report, officers recognized the vehicle as they were patrolling the Plazaview apartments as being a reported stolen vehicle. Police say Johnson was sitting in the driver’s seat when they approached the SUV.

6:30 p.m. – 1200 block of Arch St., a woman told police that she was sitting in her room when she said Dawn Drake, 25, came in and punched her in the head. Drake told police she did not punch the victim and that she slapped her in the head. The victim requested an ambulance and was taken to the hospital. Police noted in the report they did not see any visible injuries to the victim. Drake was ultimately charged for forced entry.

8:31 p.m. – 1300 block of Aberdeen, a man told police that his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child tried to hit him with a car. According to a police report, the woman dropped her child off with the man and an argument ensued. The woman then got into her car and tried to hit the man with other children in the vehicle with her, the report stated.

9:28 p.m. – 800 block of Dewey Ave., Robert Rivera, 34, was charged with driving under the influence and driving under suspension following an accident. According to a police report, Rivera hit two parked cars on Dewey Avenue. Officers said they smelled alcohol on Rivera and that he refused a field sobriety test and later refused a blood alcohol test at the police station.

Sunday, April 16

12:55 a.m. – Plazaview Court and McGuffey Road, Andre Allie, 31, was issued a summons on charges of drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers found a crack pipe in Allie’s vehicle. They also found three alprazolam pills in his pocket, the report stated.

4:42 p.m. – 400 Bradley Lane, burglary, a woman told police that someone broke into her home and took an Amazon Firestick and an Amazon Echo.

7:29 p.m. – 20 block of East Delason Ave., a woman told police that she was slapped and pushed by her daughter’s boyfriend. According to a police report, the woman said she confronted the man about an assault on another person and the man slapped her across the face and pushed her, the report stated.

8:27 p.m. – 1800 Logan Ave., a man told police that someone broke into his apartment and took his wallet containing $475.00. Also, $50 in change was taken from a coin jar and a lamp. The man also said his apartment was ransacked. Police say a fight also broke out because the man’s girlfriend accused the neighbors of the theft. The victim told police he leaves his door unlocked from time to time.

Monday, April 17

9:06 a.m. – 3000 block of Oregon Ave., a woman told police that someone broke into her house but said she didn’t notice anything missing.

9:42 a.m. – 1800 Selma Ave., a man told police that someone broke into his apartment and took his flat screen TV, Crossman CO2 gun, assorted cologne and $2 in change.

9:48 a.m. – 100 block of Whitney St., a man told police that someone took the water tank and furnace from a house that he rents.

11:32 a.m. – 3200 block of Market St., a woman told police that she was sitting in her car at the Shell Station when another woman came up to her and sprayed mace in her face. When she got out of the car she said three other women assaulted her by hitting her in the head with a baseball bat and kicking and punching her. The victim said she used to be friends with the four women.

12:05 a.m. – 3200 block of Market St., three women; Tamika Croft, Monaysia Shade and India Burkes; were charged with disorderly conduct after a group fight at the Shell Gas Station. According to police, three women were involved in a fight in the parking lot of the station. Officers tried to separate the women but they continued to be combative and wouldn’t let go of each other’s hair. Croft also had an outstanding warrant for driving under suspension and speed, according to the report.

12:21 p.m. – 2300 block of Buckeye Circle, a woman told police that lawn equipment was taken from her garage.

1:42 a.m. – 300 block of East Florida Ave., a woman told police she was assaulted by another woman in the home over a phone conversation. The victim said the woman punched her in the head three times. The suspect then said she was going to get some gas to “torch” the house, according to the report.

1:53 p.m. – 20 block of Halls Heights, a man told police that his ex-girlfriend came over and rammed her vehicle into his current girlfriend’s car while they were inside the vehicle. Police noted in the report that there was no damage to the vehicle.

5 p.m. – 100 block of Sillman St., a man told police that someone broke into his house and took his wallet containing $500. He also said that dresser drawers were pulled out and lying on the floor. The man said another person who had been living at the house had returned to get his belongings earlier in the day following a dispute with the landlord, according to a police report. Items belonging to that person were missing as well.

7:31 p.m. – 800 block of Ohio Ave., Odice Anderson, Jr., 19, was arrested and charged with burglary after police say he broke into an apartment and took several items. Police were called after a man came home and found his apartment was broken into and his Macbook and two iPhones were missing. As police were taking inventory of the missing items, a witness said they saw Anderson run from the back of the apartments, the report stated. Police chased Anderson and he was caught on Wick Avenue by Youngstown State University Police.

Tuesday, April 18

8:49 p.m. – Commerce Street and Fifth Avenue, Paul Hill, 50, was arrested for leading police on a chase from I-80 in Shenango Township, Mercer County, to downtown Youngstown where Hill crashed into another vehicle, according to a police report. Police say Hill made an illegal turnaround in the median of I-80 reserved for emergency vehicles. A trooper tried to pull him over, but Hill took off leading police on a chase across several miles through Western Pennsylvania and then into Ohio, according to a police report. He was arrested after crashing into the vehicle in downtown Youngstown.

4:50 p.m. – 500 block of West Indianola Ave., Leon Haskins, Jr., 21, was charged with driving under suspension and carrying a concealed weapon following a traffic stop. Police pulled Haskins over for failing to signal a turn. Police said Haskins immediately put both hands on the steering wheel and leaned forward. At that time, police saw a loaded firearm in the back waistband of Haskins’ pants, according to the report.

10:20 p.m. – Wells Court, Michael Crytzer, Sr., 42, was charged with aggravated arson. Police said Crytzer set the curtains on fire at his home after he became upset with his wife when she came home late from work and he believed she was being unfaithful, according to a police report. A neighbor heard yelling and ran over, wrestling with Crytzer and forcing him onto the porch, the report stated.

