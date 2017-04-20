$11 million Shenango sewer project to begin this fall

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Homeowners in a Lawrence County community learned about a new sewer project Thursday.

The $11 million Shenango Township project will begin this fall.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says most of the septic systems in the township have failed — so the township is under state order to install a sewer system.

The tap-in fee for homeowners will be $1,000.

“Some people are really excited when they call into the office,” said Janine Malloy, RAR Engineering, “because they know they have malfunctioning systems, so they are happy to take care of that. A lot of people just want more information. I think the more information that gets out there, the more receptive they are to the project.”

Sewer bills are expected to be about $50 or $60 a month. The project will take about 18 months to finish.

