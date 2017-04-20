ACTION hosts 15th annual banquet at Mt. Carmel

The social hall at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel was filled as people gathered to honor the nights' three award winners

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The faith-based community organizing group ACTION held its 15th annual community fundraiser and banquet Thursday.

The social hall at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel was filled as people gathered to honor the nights’ three award winners. They included members of the Midlothian Free Clinic, Sister Annie Hall and Reverend Dr. Lewis Macklin.

Organizers say all of the money raised will help ACTION continue to give back to our community.

“We recognize their work because it echoes so much commitment of the faith-based community of action to transform our community and to help our people truly make a difference,” said Monsignor Robert Siffrin.

Msgr. Siffrin also took a moment to urge local congregations and organizations to join ACTION to continue to build a stronger community.

