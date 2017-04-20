Akron girl posts tearful video asking for help finding her dog

Buddy got loose after Laura Wallace’s children did not lock the gate at the family’s Akron home on Monday

Akron girl asks for help finding her lost dog on Facebook.
Courtesy: Laura Wallace's Facebook page via WCMH

AKRON, Ohio (WCMH) — A tearful little girl from Akron is missing her best friend and the internet is coming to her rescue.

Madison’s mom, Laura Wallace, posted on her Facebook page that Buddy, the family dog, is missing. The girl made a heartbreaking video, asking people for help.

“Please bring him home,” she sobs.

The post has quickly gone viral, being shared on Facebook more than 69,000 times as of Thursday evening.

Buddy got loose after Wallace’s children did not lock the gate at the family’s home on Monday.


