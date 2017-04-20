Bauer, Santana lift Indians over Twins, 6-2

Bauer (1-2) gave up two runs, three hits and three walks, lowering his ERA from 8.44 to 6.35.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Trevor Bauer struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings and Carlos Santana had two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Cleveland Indians over the Minnesota Twins 6-2 on Thursday.

Bauer (1-2) gave up two runs, three hits and three walks, lowering his ERA from 8.44 to 6.35. Andrew Miller pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief and the Indians took all three games in a series that included a rainout Wednesday night.

Ervin Santana gave up one run, four hits and three walks over six innings for the Twins, who are 1-5 in a 10-game homestand.

