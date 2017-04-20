Boardman Police: Sex offender spotted on school property

James Allen was arrested after he was accused of coming on school property to ask a teacher for money.

By Published:
James Allen; charged with criminal trespass, soliciting without a permit and theft in Boardman, Ohio.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A registered sex offender was arrested after he was accused of asking a teacher for money on school property.

A school resource officer at Boardman Center Intermediate School reported that 36-year-old James Allen was spotted near the school on Tuesday morning. Allen is a Tier 1 registered sex offender and was prohibited from being on school property, according to a police report.

Allen was found walking southbound along Market Street at Karago Avenue. Police said he had $7.30 and a WRTA bus pass, even though he asked the teacher for money for a bus ride.

He was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, attempted theft and soliciting without a permit. His parole officer was contacted about the incident.

According to the sex offender registry, Allen was convicted of importuning in 2013. The victim was a juvenile girl.

Allenis scheduled to appear in court on the latest charges at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

