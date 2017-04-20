Bond set for Warren murder, kidnapping suspect

Shawn Johnson will be held in Trumbull County Jail on $3 million bond

Investigators say Shawn Johnson shot and killed John Keller and then kidnapped two women in a stolen van in December. Both women eventually got away.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) –  A man accused of murder and kidnapping in Warren appeared before a Trumbull County judge on Thursday morning after being captured in Detroit. 

Police arrested him a few weeks ago near Detroit. He’s charged with murder, aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Thursday, bond was set at $3 million.

Johnson is scheduled to be back in court next week.

