Browns announce 2017 regular season schedule

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Browns will be back at FirstEnergy Stadium for their season opener when they host the rival Pittsburgh Steelers to kickoff the 2017 schedule.

The NFL announced its complete schedule Thursday. The Browns also finalized dates and times on their preseason schedule, which includes a nationally televised, Monday-night game against the New York Giants.

PRESEASON

Thursday, Aug. 10 – New Orleans Saints – 8 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 21 – New York Giants – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31 – at Chicago Bears – 8 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: Sept. 10 – Pittsburgh Steelers – 1 p.m./CBS

Week 2: Sept. 17 – at Baltimore Ravens – 1 p.m./CBS

Week 3: Sept. 24 – at Indianapolis Colts – 1 p.m./CBS

Week 4: Oct. 1 – Cincinnati Bengals – 1 p.m./CBS

Week 5: Oct. 8 – New York Jets – 1 p.m./FOX

Week 6: Oct. 15 – at Houston Texans – 1 p.m./CBS

Week 7: Oct. 22 – Tennessee Titans – 1 p.m./CBS

Week 8: Oct. 29 – Minnesota Vikings (London) – 9:30 a.m./NFL Network

Week 9: Nov. 5 – BYE

Week 10: Nov. 12 – at Detroit Lions – 1 p.m./CBS

Week 11: Nov. 19 – Jacksonville Jaguars – 1 p.m./CBS

Week 12: Nov. 26 – at Cincinnati Bengals – 1 p.m./CBS

Week 13: Dec. 3 – at Los Angeles Chargers – 4:05 p.m./CBS

Week 14: Dec. 10 – Green Bay Packers – 1 p.m./FOX

Week 15: Dec. 17 – Baltimore Ravens – 1 p.m./CBS

Week 16: Dec. 24 – at Chicago Bears – 1 p.m./CBS

Week 17: Dec. 31 – at Pittsburgh Steelers – 1 p.m./CBS

*Times are subject to change

COURTESY: CLEVELAND BROWNS