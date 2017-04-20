Commissioner Traficanti calls Youngstown airport ‘state-of-the-art’

The terminal at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport has seen many improvements in the past year

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve Port Authority gave an annual review to the county commissioners Thursday, reflecting on the past year and giving hints as to what might be coming next.

The terminal at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport has seen some improvements: There’s new carpeting, new lights and a fresh coat of paint.

“It had been quite some time since there had been a face lift in the terminal,” said Dan Dickten, airport director. “There is actually more planned in the future, but we are pretty satisfied with what we have.”

There have been improvements outside the terminal, too, as 28 new hangers were just finished — and they’re already filled up.

“We are 100 percent leased,” Dickten said. “So we are looking out and developing some additional, what we call, box hangers.”

“We are hoping to attract another level of smaller, twin engine aircraft in those facilities,” he added.

Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti said he’s pleased with the direction the airport is heading.

That’s in spite of some missteps along the way — like when daily service to Chicago was cancelled after just seven weeks of operation.

“Through the Port Authority and through the hard work of both counties — Mahoning and Trumbull county — the money we send up here in bed tax has transformed this airport into pretty much a state-of-the-art airport,” he said.

The airport is in talks with Allegiant to see about increasing the number of flights out of Youngstown to vacation destinations. There are also meetings set up with larger airlines to see about getting daily service back.

“The board here and the commissioners are still always looking to market this airport to the best of our ability to attract more service here,” Traficanti said. “Because that is what keeps us alive.”

