HARTSTOWN, Pennsylvania – David C. Thornton, 82, of 6607 Main St., Hartstown, (West Fallowfield Township), Pennsylvania, passed away at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at the residence of his daughter, Sandy Thornton, in Hartstown, Pennsylvania.

Burial arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.

There are no services at the request of the deceased.



Order Flowers Here