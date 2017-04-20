Dolores Scaramuzzino Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Monday, April 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt. Carmel., Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating, for Dolores Scaramuzzino, 77, of Youngstown, who peacefully passed away early Thursday morning, April 20, 2017.

Dolores will always be remembered and loved for her generosity, her happy and positive personality and her smile that would light up a room.

She was born May 4, 1939 in Youngstown the daughter of Anthony K. and Olga “Loretta” (Smith) Silver and was a lifelong area resident.

Dolores was a 1957 graduate of South High School.

She was an active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica where she volunteered for the monthly spaghetti dinner and the annual festival. She was also a proud member of the St. Monica Guild and Mothers of Crucifix Society.

Dolores had a strong work ethic and was employed at Strouss Department Store, Ambrosia Restaurant, St. Elizabeth Medical Center and Stein Mart along with being a proud homemaker.

She had many passions throughout her life. Dolores enjoyed traveling, going out to dinner with family and friends and baking cookies but she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her beloved husband of over 58 years, John “Bo” Scaramuzzino whom she married May 10, 1958 at St. Patrick Church, Youngstown; her son, Mark (fiancee Deborah) Scaramuzzino of Howland; a daughter, Marina Burns of Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Jonathan Northcott, Miranda Northcott and Alex Burns; two great-grandchildren, Connor and Olivia Zetts; two sisters, Carol Tul of Canfield and Shirley (Richard) Drummond of Austintown; a nephew, Michael Tul and two nieces, Jaclynne and Lori Drummond.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday, April 23, 2017, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St. Boardman (new location) where there will be a combined prayer service held by the Mothers of Crucifix Society and St. Monica Guild at 2:45 p.m. and again on Monday morning, April 24, 2017 from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Youngstown prior to the Mass.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Dolores’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the entire staff of Briarfield Manor and Hospice of The Valley for all the care and compassion shown to them and to Dolores during her illness.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Dolores name to Hospice of The Valley, 5190 Market St., Boardman, Ohio 44512.

