Fallen officers honored at ceremony in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Dozens of area law enforcement officers and local residents gathered in Columbiana County Thursday afternoon to salute the men and women who have given their lives in the line of duty.

Members of the Quaker Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police in Salem hosted the program at the Firestone Farms Banquet Center in Columbiana.

Organizers said five police officers lost their lives last year in Ohio — and more than 130 were killed across the country.

“We’ve been doing this for seven years now,” said Patrolman Mike Garber, Salem F.O.P. president. “It’s our way of honoring our fallen brothers and sisters that have died. It’s a very sacred event to all law enforcement.”

As part of Thursday’s observance, organizers held a “final roll call” for officers in the area who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

