FBI nabs suspected ‘Straw Hat Bandit,’ serial bank robber

57-year-old Richard Boyle is accused of 11 bank robberies from 2012 through 2016

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A convicted bank robber paroled in 2011 is under arrest again, charged with carrying out a new string of holdups in the Philadelphia area as the man dubbed the “Straw Hat Bandit.”

The FBI arrested 57-year-old Richard Boyle on Thursday on charges he committed 11 bank robberies from 2012 through 2016. The first occurred less than a year after Boyle got out of prison.

The FBI says Boyle wore disguises during the stickups, including a straw hat and mask.

He’s accused of brandishing a handgun in nearly all the robberies, netting nearly a half-million dollars.

It was unclear whether he has a lawyer. A message left at his photography business wasn’t returned.

The Intelligencer newspaper in Doylestown reports Boyle was in prison on a parole violation when he was arrested.

