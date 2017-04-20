Florida family welcomes naturally conceived quadruplets

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Englewood couple has four tiny reasons to celebrate Mother’s Day this year.

Kyle and Amanda Corcoran just became the proud parents of quadruplets—three boys and a girl, born just moments apart, weighing between 2 and 3 pounds each.

The quads, Harrison, Preston, Jackson and Lila were safely delivered via cesarean section at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on March 28.

“Born at 31 weeks with 40 perfect finger and toes, Harrison, Preston, Jackson and Lila are all thriving in Sarasota Memorial’s Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), the most advanced intensive care nursery in the region for premature, high risk and critically ill newborns,” the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital says Amanda was on bed rest for a month leading up to the births and made it to 31 weeks before her water broke. Most quadruplets are born after 30 weeks.

“You can’t help feeling nervous,” Amanda said, recalling the perfectly orchestrated but whirlwind surgical preparations that followed. “When you give birth at 31 weeks, you don’t know what to expect, or if everyone will be all right…

“But it’s been incredible having the four of them in such good hands,” she added. “We’ve had a tremendous team helping us every step of the way. It made the transition from being pregnant to being parents an easy one.”

Months of planning went into the quads delivery—staff at the hospital scheduled weekly conferences and practice scenarios to help prepare the 30-plus member delivery team, led by obstetrician Michael Shroder, MD, for the big day.

After a successful delivery, the quads were placed in multiple NICU suites to be monitored by a team of neonatologists and nurses. The now weigh four pounds each.

“Amanda and Kyle are an active part of the healthcare team. With coaching from their NICU team, the new parents spend their days like many others changing diapers, taking temperatures, feeding and bathing their babies. But unlike most, they also monitor feeding tubes and vital signs, and sometimes even rotate the position of their pulse-oxygen monitors,” said the hospital in a statement.

“We still don’t know what to expect – we’re at that stage where we don’t know what we don’t know,” Amanda said. “But we’re looking forward to the day when we’ll be able to see all four of them sleeping together in our own home. We don’t know what’s it like just to have one, so our normal is four babies.”

Over the past two decades, the hospital has successfully delivered at least five sets of quadruplets—three sets under Dr. Shroder’s leadership.

Dr. Shroder claims the Corcoran siblings were his first set of naturally conceived quads, which happens only about once in every 800,000 births.