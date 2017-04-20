Francis R. Barnot Obituary

WESTLAKE, Ohio (Formerly Austintown, Ohio) – Francis Barnot, age 90, of Westlake, formerly of Penny Lane in Austintown passed away Thursday morning, April 20 at Huntington Woods Care Center.

Francis was born in Brier Hill, Pennsylvania to the late Francis and Josephine Barnot.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in WWII.

Francis enjoyed square dancing and was a member of the Steel Valley and Cross Trailers Square Dance Clubs.

He was a graduate of Brookfield High School, he then received his bachelor’s degree from YSU and his master’s degree from Miami University of Ohio.

Mr. Barnot taught for many years at Farmington High School.

Francis is survived by his daughter, Rachel (Ron) DeAtley and his son, Andrew “Andy” (Liz) Barnot.

Besides his parents, Francis is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, the former Carolyn Jean Hurdley and his daughter, Susan Barnot.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 22 at the Chapel in Lake Park Cemetery.

Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with Francis’s family.



Order Flowers Here