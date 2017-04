Related Coverage Boil alert in place for parts of Girard

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A boil alert for parts of Girard has been arrested, according to Director of Public Service Jerry Lambert.

The boil alert had been issued for Crumlin Avenue, between St. Clair and State Route 422, house numbers 23 to 89 Crumlin Ave., on Wednesday.

People who were affected can now drink the water without boiling it.