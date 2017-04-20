Greenwood Chevy recognized as eco-friendly car dealership

The Austintown and Hubbard locations received the 2017 General Motors Green Dealers certification

Greenwood Chevrolet Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local car dealer is being recognized for its eco-friendly efforts.

Greenwood Chevrolet in Austintown and Greenwood Hubbard received their certification Thursday as 2017 General Motors Green Dealers.

Greenwood Chevrolet is the third dealer in the state to be certified and has made many changes to help the environment.

“We did LED lighting throughout the store, put in some clean oil burn units to help use recycled oil versus using natural gas, and in the body shop, we made some big improvements there going with waterborne paint,” said.

GM has only certified 85 dealerships since the Green Dealer program launched in 2014.

