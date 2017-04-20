Jack H. Pullium, Jr. Obituary

April 20, 2017 Obituary

Jack H. Pullium, Jr., Brookfield, Ohio - obit

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Jack H. Pullium, Jr., 76, passed away on April 20, 2017.

He was born on October 5, 1940.

Services are pending at this time.

Funeral arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC.


