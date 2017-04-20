Jean Garvin Butler Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Jean Garvin Butler, 89, a lifelong resident of East Palestine, who resided on Carbon Hill Road, passed away April 20, 2017 at the Parkside Health Care Center in Columbiana.

She was born January 23, 1928 in Rogers, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert and Ruth Hole Garvin.

Jean was a Protestant, loved gardening and sewing her own clothing.

Jean is survived by three sons, Rhett Butler of North Fort Myers, Florida, Jeff Butler of Struthers and Ben Butler of East Palestine; sister, Ruth Figley of North Royalton; brother, Jimmy Garvin; two sisters, Betty Knight and Esther Scott, all of East Palestine and three grandchildren, Jarhett and Michael Butler and James Figley.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Virginia Crowl and Grace Crawford.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 25 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

A private interment will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.

