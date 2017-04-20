John B. “Jack” Grubbs Obituary

LEETONIA, Ohio – John B. “Jack” Grubbs, age 93, of Leetonia, died at 12:30 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2017 at the Lisbon Vista Center.

He was born April 18, 1924 in Perry Township, the son of the late Edward and Laula (Bradbury) Grubbs.

He was a 1942 graduate of Salem High School and was co-owner of Grubbs Brother, Inc. that started in 1947. He formerly worked at the Electric Furnace.

Jack was a member of the Franklin Square United Methodist Church, Columbiana County Farm Bureau, Leetonia American Legion and Washingtonville V.F.W.

He served in the U.S. Army during the World War II while in the Philippines.

Survivors include his wife, Donna (Welker) Grubbs, whom he married May 7, 1949; three sons, John E. (Molly) Grubbs of Leetonia, James A. (Lana) Grubbs of Leetonia and Charles T. Grubbs of Leetonia; a daughter, Kimberly Kundravi of Leetonia; a brother, Charles E. Grubbs; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Juanita Hawkins.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2017 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Keneally officiating.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, April 23 from 1:30 – 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at Franklin Square Cemetery with military honors provided by the Salem Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin Square United Methodist Church, c/o Kathy Timmons, 4167 McCracken Rd. Salem, Ohio 44460.

His obituary may be viewed and condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.



