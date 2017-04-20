Joseph C. Pasquerilla Obituary

MASURY, Ohio – Joseph C. Pasquerilla, age 92, passed away early Thursday morning, April 20 at his residence.

Joe was born March 9, 1925 in Sharon to the late Dominic and Petranelli (Valentino) Pasquerilla.

He was a press operator for over 45 years for GATX.

Joe enjoyed spending time with his family, listening to music at Harding Park and shopping at Rulli Bros.

He is survived by his children Debra Pasquerilla, Nick Pasquerilla, Virginia (John) Mullins, Amy (Dennis) Fitzgerald and Joseph (Ann) Pasquerilla; daughter-in-law, Kathy Pasquerilla; 13 grandchildren, Laura, Carrie, Kelly, Dominic, Emily, Erin, Lindsey, Brittany, Breanna, Bridget, Joseph, Rachel and Michael and eight great-grandchildren. His sisters, Effie Deitch and Mary Brest also survive him as well as his three feline companions, Chloe, Stripes and Loka.

Besides his parents, Joe is preceded in death by his wife, the former Mary V. Smoot, who he married May 2, 1945; his daughters, Leah and Lisa Pasquerilla; his son, Paul Pasquerilla and three sisters and a brother.

Friends may call Sunday, April 23 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Lane Funeral Home, Madasz Chapel, 6923 Warren-Sharon Rd. in Brookfield where the funeral service will begin at 4:00 p.m.

Burial in Brookfield Cemetery with Military Honors on Monday, April 24.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations closest to Joseph; for the VA, TNR, Center Point Church, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

