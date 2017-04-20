Mahoning Co. Commissioners recognize crime-prevention event organizers

Mayor John McNally and YSU President Jim Tressel will be at Saturday's event, aimed at reducing crime in Youngstown

By Published: Updated:
Mahoning County commissioners recognize crime prevention organizers.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners took their weekly meeting on the road and paid tribute to those behind an upcoming community event.

Board members held their meeting Thursday morning at the Township Administration Building in Boardman and presented a certificate to organizers of this Saturday’s “Advancing Education – Reducing Crime Day” program. The program will be held at four elementary schools in Youngstown.

Event organizers told the audience and commissioners that their focus is on “collaboration, cooperation and communication.”

“It’s all about lifting the quality of life in Youngstown, Ohio, and we believe that through education and through reducing crime, when you have positive results there, you automatically lift the quality of life in Youngstown, so that’s why we’re doing this,” said Organizer Jon Howell.

The event will run from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday at Harding, Martin Luther King, Taft and William Holmes McGuffey elementary schools in Youngstown. It will feature “celebrity readers,” including Youngstown Mayor John McNally and Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s