Mahoning Co. Commissioners recognize crime-prevention event organizers

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners took their weekly meeting on the road and paid tribute to those behind an upcoming community event.

Board members held their meeting Thursday morning at the Township Administration Building in Boardman and presented a certificate to organizers of this Saturday’s “Advancing Education – Reducing Crime Day” program. The program will be held at four elementary schools in Youngstown.

Event organizers told the audience and commissioners that their focus is on “collaboration, cooperation and communication.”

“It’s all about lifting the quality of life in Youngstown, Ohio, and we believe that through education and through reducing crime, when you have positive results there, you automatically lift the quality of life in Youngstown, so that’s why we’re doing this,” said Organizer Jon Howell.

The event will run from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday at Harding, Martin Luther King, Taft and William Holmes McGuffey elementary schools in Youngstown. It will feature “celebrity readers,” including Youngstown Mayor John McNally and Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel.

