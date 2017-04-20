Mahoning County indictments: April 20, 2017

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on April 20, 2017:

Marion Edwards: Aggravated robbery, robbery and tampering with evidence

David Spencer, Jr.: Domestic violence and reckless operation

Antonio Crockett: Illegal conveyance or prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications

Staffon Hall: Possession of cocaine, three counts of possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications

Shawta Hasley: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and falsification

Abdliozel Hassen AKA Abdlizel Hassen: Burglary

Melvin Johnson, Jr.: Two counts of menacing by stalking, having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapons and resisting arrest

Nicholas Richardson: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs

Darrell Merriwether: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

John Reeder, Jr.: Possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification

Arnold Binion: Fail to comply with order or signal of police officer, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and OVI

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.