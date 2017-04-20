Mahoning County indictments: April 20, 2017

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on April 20, 2017:
Marion Edwards: Aggravated robbery, robbery and tampering with evidence
David Spencer, Jr.: Domestic violence and reckless operation
Antonio Crockett: Illegal conveyance or prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications
Staffon Hall: Possession of cocaine, three counts of possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications
Shawta Hasley: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and falsification
Abdliozel Hassen AKA Abdlizel Hassen: Burglary
Melvin Johnson, Jr.: Two counts of menacing by stalking, having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapons and resisting arrest
Nicholas Richardson: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs
Darrell Merriwether: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
John Reeder, Jr.: Possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification
Arnold Binion: Fail to comply with order or signal of police officer, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and OVI
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
.