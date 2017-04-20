Martha Joan Crookston Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Martha Joan Crookston, age 77, formerly of Lisbon, died at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2017 at Crandall Medical Center.

She was born February 21, 1940 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late Wilbur E. and Iona Mae (Baringer) Shinn.

Martha last worked at the Salem Community Hospital as a registration clerk, previously was a secretary at E.W. Bliss and the First Christian Church in Lexington Kentucky.

She was a member of the Phillips Christian Church.

Her husband, Richard Lloyd Crookston, preceded her in death July 29, 2014.

She is survived by two sisters, Twila Frantz of Salem and Donna (Shinn) Bare of Salem and several nieces and nephews.

Private services are being held.

Interment will be at the Fairmount Memorial Park in Alliance.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home. Her obituary may be viewed and condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.



