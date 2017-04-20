Mary Evelyn Popovitch Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Mary Evelyn Popovitch, 97, of Greenville, passed away 10:10 a.m. on Thursday April 20, 2017 at St. Paul Homes in Greenville.

Mary was a member of The Covenant Presbyterian Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Mary was born on March 13, 1920 to George and Mary Jane (Cameron) Popovitch in Hickory Township, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Hickory High School.

Mary worked for the family dairy business in Hermitage along with her brother, Virgil, until she took a sales job with Wadsworth Store in Sharon. After WWII she worked for General America in Petroleum, Ohio. After her father passed away, Mary and her brother helped their mother run the dairy and ultimately, Mary became her mother’s sole caregiver.

In 2010, Mary and her brother, Virgil moved to St. Paul’s where they enjoyed reading, watching sports and Jeopardy and enjoyed each other’s company.

Mary was preceded in death by father, George Popovitch; mother, Mary Jane Popovitch; sister, Erma Harthan; brother, Virgil Popovitch and sister, Georgianna Holman.

At the request of Mary there will be no calling hours.

Burial will take place in Americas Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.



Order Flowers Here