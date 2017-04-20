No cell phone found in Facebook killer’s car after suicide

CLEVELAND (AP) – Pennsylvania police say a cell phone used to record video of a Cleveland retiree’s shooting death that was posted on Facebook was not found in the killer’s car.

Cleveland.com reports officers didn’t find any electronic devices inside gunman Steve Stephens’ car after he led police on a 2-mile chase in Erie, Pennsylvania, and then shot himself dead Tuesday.

Cleveland police say they believe Stephens had two electronic devices during the Easter Sunday killing of Robert Godwin Sr. Such devices could help police learn more about his activities afterward.

Pennsylvania police have pulled data from his car’s navigation system to trace his steps leading up to his death.

Police have recovered a gun and 38 bullets from his car. They’re testing the gun to see if it’s the one he used in the killing.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

