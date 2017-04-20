Oehlstrom homers twice; Lisbon tops Lowellville

Lisbon is scheduled to play at Crestview tomorrow.

Lisbon Blue Devils High School Softball - Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Sophomore Autumn Oehlstrom homered twice and drove in 5 runs for Lisbon this evening as the Blue Devils topped Lowellville, 13-7. Oehlstrom also had a triple.

Hannah Deland finished the contest by batting 3 for 4 with a pair of triples for Lisbon. Devyn Flory and Kenedy Vrable each had two base hits. Sam Tinsley went the complete game in the circle to capture the win after striking out six.

Olivia Satlar was perfect, batting 3 for 3 with a walk. She also had a homerun for Lowellville. The Rockets also saw Hannah Johnston compile 3 hits.

Tomorrow, the Blue Devils are scheduled to take on Crestview on the road at 5 pm. The Rockets will play at Western Reserve on Monday.

