Police arrest teen accused of escaping from Youngstown Juvenile Justice Center

Jeremy Britton is being taken into custody

By Published: Updated:
Jeremy Britton, wanted for escaping the Juvenile Justice Center

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators have found the teen that police say escaped the Juvenile Justice Center in Youngstown.

Jeremy Britton is being taken into custody.

According to investigators, the 17-year-old suspect hopped over a 20-foot tall barbed-wire fence at the JJC during recreation on Wednesday. He then forced a woman out of her Cadillac near Youngstown State University and drove down the railroad tracks near Hubbard Road.

Britton ditched the vehicle near a wooded area in Liberty and ran away from police.

Police searched for him all day Wednesday and today.

- Investigators have found the teen that police say escaped the Juvenile Justice Center in Youngstown.

 

WKBN is working to get more information and will update this story. Stay tuned to WKBN.com and WKBN 27 First News, starting at noon. 

WKBN first told you about this story. To get breaking news updates, sign up for text alerts and download our app for Apple and Android devices.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s