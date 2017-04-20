Police arrest teen accused of escaping from Youngstown Juvenile Justice Center

Related Coverage Police looking for teen who escaped Youngstown Juvenile Justice Center

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators have found the teen that police say escaped the Juvenile Justice Center in Youngstown.

Jeremy Britton is being taken into custody.

According to investigators, the 17-year-old suspect hopped over a 20-foot tall barbed-wire fence at the JJC during recreation on Wednesday. He then forced a woman out of her Cadillac near Youngstown State University and drove down the railroad tracks near Hubbard Road.

Britton ditched the vehicle near a wooded area in Liberty and ran away from police.

Police searched for him all day Wednesday and today.

