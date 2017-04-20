Police find man who crashed truck in North Jackson and took off

Police arrested 30-year old George Faulkner, Jr. Wednesday in New Philadelphia

By Published: Updated:
Police say 30-year-old George Faulkner Jr. ran from the police after an attempted traffic stop around 1:30 p.m. He took took off with a woman in the car -- 24-year-old Anlynn Allison.
George Faulkner Jr.

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have arrested a man wanted out of North Jackson for injuring several people in a car chase Saturday.

Police arrested 30-year old George Faulkner, Jr. Wednesday in New Philadelphia.

Police say Faulkner ran from officers following a traffic stop around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. He took off with a woman in the car — 24-year-old Anlynn Allison.

The vehicle — a 2006 Dodge pickup truck — crashed into another car, sending those in it to a nearby hospital. Their condition has not been released.

Police say Faulkner drove the car into the woods on North Duck Creek Road and ran from the vehicle, leaving Allison in the car.

Police say the truck is suspected to be stolen.

Analynn-Allison-mugshot-woman-sought-in-manhunt
Anlynn Allison

Allison was arrested and taken to the Mahoning County Justice Center. She is facing charges of receiving stolen property.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s