Police find man who crashed truck in North Jackson and took off

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have arrested a man wanted out of North Jackson for injuring several people in a car chase Saturday.

Police arrested 30-year old George Faulkner, Jr. Wednesday in New Philadelphia.

Police say Faulkner ran from officers following a traffic stop around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. He took off with a woman in the car — 24-year-old Anlynn Allison.

The vehicle — a 2006 Dodge pickup truck — crashed into another car, sending those in it to a nearby hospital. Their condition has not been released.

Police say Faulkner drove the car into the woods on North Duck Creek Road and ran from the vehicle, leaving Allison in the car.

Police say the truck is suspected to be stolen.

Allison was arrested and taken to the Mahoning County Justice Center. She is facing charges of receiving stolen property.