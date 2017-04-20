Russell “Buddy” L. Green Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Russell “Buddy” L. Green, of Sharon, passed away at 9:14 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2017, in his home. He was 74.

Mr. Green was born June 28, 1942, in Sharon, a son of Russell B. and Ruth (Chisholm) Green.

He was a lifelong area resident and a 1960 graduate of Sharon High School.

Buddy served with the Army Reserves.

He was employed for 20 years by the former National Castings Division of Midland Ross Corp., Sharon and retired from Sharpsville Container in 2007.

Buddy was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Sharon. An avid golfer, he was a member of the Inn 62 golf league at the Hickory VFW Golf Course, Hermitage.

Buddy was a sports fanatic and a diehard Cleveland Indians and Penn State fan.

Survivors include his wife, the former Patricia Moats, whom he married on July 2, 1983; three children, Jeff, Becky and Holly Green, all of Hubbard, Ohio; a step daughter, Leah McElhaney, Catharpin, Virginia; a stepson, Tom McElhaney, Catharpin, Virginia; a granddaughter, Trisha Ann Scanlon and her husband, Donny, Arlington, Virginia; a brother, Thomas Green and his wife, Margie, Hermitage and nieces and nephews, Kelly (Gary) Baum, Shannon (Jason) Black, Tracy Green and Tommy (Angie) Green.

In addition to his parents, Buddy was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Tammy McElhaney; a sister, Ella Ruth Agosti and a nephew, John Green.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to Sharon Regional Health System Hospice, 1955 Shenango Valley Fwy, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Calling hours will be at 4:00 p.m. until the time of service Saturday, April 22 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, April 22 in the funeral home, with Rev. Doug Dyson, pastor of First United Methodist Church, Sharon, officiating.



