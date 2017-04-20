BOARDMAN, Ohio – Ruth Marie (Finnerty) Eich, 96, passed from this world into the arms of her Loving Father in Heaven on Thursday evening, April 20, 2017, surrounded by her family at home.

The daughter of Martin and Theresa (Moran) Finnerty, she was born on February 6, 1921.

She was a graduate of St. Patrick School and South High School where she was the vice-president of her 1939 graduating class.

On October 21, 1944, Ruth married the love of her life, the late Frank Eich, Jr. They made their home in Boardman, Ohio where they raised their children.

She was a member of Junior Seton and many other groups and clubs. She and Frank used to love to go dancing and to their Punderson Group.

Ruth was an active member of St. Charles, where she attended daily Mass. She was especially glad to be an extraordinary minister of holy communion to the homebound.

Ruth was the proud matriarch of her family, she is survived by her children, Dianna (Jack) Kennedy, Theresa Helen (Fred) Griffiths, Mary Ruth (Chuck) Reigrut, Peggy (Bill) Mills, Tricia (Tom) Sheridan, Frank (Terri) Eich, III, Marty Eich and Tom (Susan) Eich; 28 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. She was pleased to welcome the 100th member of her family this past March. She is also survived by her sister, Patricia Ellsworth and numerous nieces and nephews.

She loved to spend time with her family during her many trips with them to Lake Milton, Geneva-on-the-Lake and the University of Notre Dame.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Theresa Helen (Spike) Kelly, Dorothy (Ken) Franklin, Rita (Bill) Barger, Gertrude (Donald) Lyden, Mary (Walt) Hay, Tina (Jack) McCormick and Jim Ellsworth and Wilma (Keith) Marcusic.

Calling hours will be held at the Fox Funeral Home on Sunday, April 23 from 12:00 Noon – 3:00 p.m.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John Eich Sheridan at St. Charles Church on Monday, April 24 at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to thank Amy and all the staff at MVI for the wonderful care they provided in these last months.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown at the Ursuline Mother House, 4250 Shields Rd. Canfield, Ohio 44406.



Order Flowers Here