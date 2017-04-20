Shelly Renee (Weaver) Wisnyai Obituary

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania – Shelly Renee (Weaver) Wisnyai, 37, of 581 South Maysville Road, Transfer (West Salem Township), Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly following an extended illness at 7:57 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2017 in the emergency room of UPMC Horizon Hospital in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

She was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on June 18, 1979 to Ralph D., Jr. and Susan E. (Aubel) Weaver.

Shelly was a 1998 graduate of Reynolds High School.

She became a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) through the Mercer County Career Center in 2012 and worked as a LPN at St. Paul’s until 2014.

She enjoyed reading and loved spending time with her family.

Shelly is survived by her husband at home, John A. Wisnyai, II. They were married on October 30, 2003. Also surviving are her mother, of Greenville; two daughters at home, Mackenzie Renee and Mia Grace Wisnyai; a stepdaughter, Ashley Wisnyai of Jacksonville, Florida; two sisters, Melissa E. Williams and her husband, Theodore, of Davenport, Iowa and Julie A. Mitchell and her husband, Jason, of Greenville and a nephew, Skylar Mitchell, of Greenville.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Samuel and Delores Aubel and paternal grandparents, Ralph, Sr. and Anna Mae Weaver.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 24 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 North High St., Greenville at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25 with Fr. David Foradori, as Celebrant.

A burial with graveside committal prayers will follow the mass at Stevenson Cemetery in Greenville, Salem Township.

Memorial contributions can be made to: American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202 http://www.diabetes.org

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.



