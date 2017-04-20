Steelers announce 2017 regular season schedule

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Steelers announced their 2017 regular season schedule. The slate includes a total of five primetime games. Pittsburgh will kickoff the season on September 10th at Cleveland.

Preseason Schedule:

Aug. 11 at New York Giants 7 PM

Aug. 20 Atlanta Falcons 4 PM

Aug. 26 Indianapolis Colts 7:30 PM

Aug. 31 at Carolina Panthers 7:30 PM

Regular Season Schedule:

Sep. 10 at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS

Sep. 17 Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM FOX

Sep. 24 at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM CBS

Oct. 1 at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS

Oct. 8 Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS

Oct. 15 at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS

Oct. 22 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM CBS

Oct. 29 at Detroit Lions * 8:30 PM NBC

Nov. 5 BYE

Nov. 12 at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS

Nov. 16 Tennessee Titans (Thu) 8:25 PM NBC/NFLN/Amazon

Nov. 26 Green Bay Packers * 8:30 PM NBC

Dec. 4 at Cincinnati Bengals (Mon) 8:30 PM ESPN

Dec. 10 Baltimore Ravens * 8:30 PM NBC

Dec. 17 New England Patriots 4:25 PM CBS

Dec. 25 at Houston Texans (Mon) 4:30 PM NBC/NFLN/Amazon

Dec. 31 Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS