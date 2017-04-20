Steelers announce 2017 regular season schedule

Pittsburgh will kickoff the season on September 10th at Cleveland.

By Published:
pittsburgh-steelers-football

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Steelers announced their 2017 regular season schedule. The slate includes a total of five primetime games. Pittsburgh will kickoff the season on September 10th at Cleveland.

Preseason Schedule:
Aug. 11 at New York Giants 7 PM
Aug. 20 Atlanta Falcons 4 PM
Aug. 26 Indianapolis Colts 7:30 PM
Aug. 31 at Carolina Panthers 7:30 PM

Regular Season Schedule:
Sep. 10 at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS
Sep. 17 Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM FOX
Sep. 24 at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM CBS
Oct. 1 at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS
Oct. 8 Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS
Oct. 15 at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS
Oct. 22 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM CBS
Oct. 29 at Detroit Lions * 8:30 PM NBC
Nov. 5 BYE
Nov. 12 at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS
Nov. 16 Tennessee Titans (Thu) 8:25 PM NBC/NFLN/Amazon
Nov. 26 Green Bay Packers * 8:30 PM NBC
Dec. 4 at Cincinnati Bengals (Mon) 8:30 PM ESPN
Dec. 10 Baltimore Ravens * 8:30 PM NBC
Dec. 17 New England Patriots 4:25 PM CBS
Dec. 25 at Houston Texans (Mon) 4:30 PM NBC/NFLN/Amazon
Dec. 31 Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s