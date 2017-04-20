Stock your pond with fish, available for pickup at Canfield Fair

The Mahoning County Soil and Water Conservation District is taking orders from people who want to order fish for their ponds.

The Mahoning County Soil and Water Conservation District is taking orders from people who want to order fish for their ponds.


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –  If you have a pond and need to stock it with fish, Thursday is the last day to place orders.

The Mahoning County Soil and Water Conservation District is taking final orders from people who want to purchase fish to stock their lakes or ponds on their property. You will then be able to pick those fish up at the Canfield Fairgrounds on April 27, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Blaine Winger, a district technician at the Mahoning County Soil and Water Conservation District, said they have different kinds of fish available, all of which are listed on the Mahoning County Soil and Water Conservation District’s website.

“These are finger-length fish. They are not full-sized fish so they will be adolescent fish to stock your ponds with,” Winger said. “Pretty reasonable prices and reputable fish hatchery within the state of Ohio.”

Stocking your lakes will help conservation efforts as well as build a healthy ecosystem and help with vegetation control.

