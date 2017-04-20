Storm Team 27: Rain and storms end by early morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The risk for showers or thunderstorms will continue tonight. A cold front will sweep through the region into early tomorrow morning ending the threat for showers and storms. Isolated storms could become strong with heavy rain, gusty wind, and hail. Look for a small risk for an isolated shower or sprinkle through early morning after the front passes by.

Cooler air returns Friday and Saturday. Warming back up next week.

THE FORECAST

Through morning: Scattered rain or thunderstorms. (90%)

Low: 51

Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Isolated shower early.

High: 58

Friday night: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 40

Saturday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. Mainly south of Youngstown. (40%)

High: 55

Sunday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Small chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 63 Low: 39

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 65 Low: 40

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 69 Low: 45

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or storms afternoon. (40%)

High: 73 Low: 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm. (40%

High: 75 Low: 52

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 58

