Storm Team 27: Rain and storms end by early morning

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast thunderstorm lightning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
The risk for showers or thunderstorms will continue tonight.  A cold front will sweep through the region into early tomorrow morning ending the threat for showers and storms.  Isolated storms could become strong with heavy rain, gusty wind, and hail.  Look for a small risk for an isolated shower or sprinkle through early morning after the front passes by.

Cooler air returns Friday and Saturday.  Warming back up next week.

THE FORECAST

Through morning: Scattered rain or thunderstorms. (90%)
Low: 51

Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Isolated shower early.
High: 58

Friday night: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 40

Saturday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. Mainly south of Youngstown. (40%)
High: 55

Sunday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Small chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 63 Low: 39

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 65 Low: 40

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 69 Low: 45

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or storms afternoon. (40%)
High: 73 Low: 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm. (40%
High: 75 Low: 52

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 58

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s