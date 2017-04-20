Storm Team 27: Warm and humid, chance of showers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

THE FORECAST

Thursday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Warm and humid. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Better chance into the evening and early night. Some may be strong. (80%)

High: 80

Thursday night: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Some may be strong early. (90%)

Low: 50

Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy.

High: 59

Saturday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)

High: 55 Low: 38

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 59 Low: 40

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 62 Low: 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower late in the day. (30%)

High: 69 Low: 42

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 54

Thursday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%

High: 78 Low: 59

