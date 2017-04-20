Storm Team 27: Warm and humid, chance of showers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
THE FORECAST
Thursday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Warm and humid. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Better chance into the evening and early night. Some may be strong. (80%)
High: 80
Thursday night: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Some may be strong early. (90%)
Low: 50
Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy.
High: 59
Saturday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)
High: 55 Low: 38
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 59 Low: 40
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 62 Low: 40
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower late in the day. (30%)
High: 69 Low: 42
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 54
Thursday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%
High: 78 Low: 59
