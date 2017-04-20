Storm Team 27: Warm, scattered showers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tracking thunderstorms from 10am to 11:30am. Generally a tenth to half an inch of rain fell in our five counties. Isolated areas in Trumbull and Columbiana Counties picked around an inch. As the afternoon temperature heats up to 80 and the humidity increases the chance of showers and thunderstorms will increase through tonight.

THE FORECAST

Thursday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Warm and humid. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Better chance into the evening and early night. Some may be strong. (80%)

High: 80

Thursday night: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Some may be strong early. (90%)

Low: 50

Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy.

High: 59

Saturday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)

High: 55 Low: 38

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 59 Low: 40

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 62 Low: 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower late in the day. (30%)

High: 69 Low: 42

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 54

Thursday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%

High: 78 Low: 59

