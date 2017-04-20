Trumbull County dog warden answers questions about euthanization

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News received several reports into our newsroom Thursday that the Trumbull County Dog Warden was planning to euthanize several of the dogs being housed there.

After talking with Executive Dog Warden Gwen Logan, we learned that there were plans to euthanize six dogs at the facility. Logan said the dogs were not adoptable and if they were placed they would most likely be brought back because of their aggressive behavior.

The dog pound can easily get overcrowded with stray and unclaimed dogs. Logan says they can’t keep dogs forever and if they are unadoptable, they are the first to go because they need to make room for incoming dogs.

“We must take strays. If the deputy dog warden from Warren city comes to me with a dog that has been a stray on the streets I must take it,” Logan said.

According to statistics compiled by the Trumbull County Dog Warden’s Office, they euthanized 11 dogs in 2016: Two due to sickness, four because of behavior and five because they bit people. The pound took in 622 dogs and 604 left either through adoption and owners claiming them or adopted out to agencies like prisons.

Of the dogs brought in to the pound in 2016, 38 percent were stray and brought in from people who found them; 50 percent were stray and brought in by the dog warden, and 12 percent were owner surrendered.

So far in 2017, four dogs have been euthanized. Three of them had bitten someone causing severe harm and one was terminally ill.

Sometimes there’s a chance for the unadoptable dogs. Logan said their Facebook page has helped spread the word to area rescue agencies.

“We will release to a rescue that might rehab the dog or do some temperament testing, but some of these dogs I will not give them to a family because they are not safe,” Logan said.

With only 22 cages to hold dogs, the Warden’s kennel is small. Logan said commissioners told her they will try to expand the facility soon.

“We are really stressed out. We do the best we can. We get them walked; we have a play yard. We have a lot of walking volunteers, but this is still a very hard place to be,” Logan said.