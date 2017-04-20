Valerie Starr Sager Obituary

NEW GALILEE, Pennsylvania – Valerie Starr Sager, 32, of Green Meadows Trailer Court, New Galilee, Pennsylvania, died Thursday, April 20, 2017 at her home.

She was born January 27, 1985 in New Castle, a daughter of Jerry Sager, Jr. of Cincinnati, Ohio and Kimberlee (Ridenour) Sager of New Castle.

Valerie delivered newspapers for the New Castle News for 15 years.

She loved spending time with her son, Braden and their dogs and enjoyed being with family.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Braden Gene Sager of New Galilee; four brothers, Justin Sager of New Castle, Kyle Sager of Cincinnati, Ohio, Austin Sager of Cincinnati, Ohio and Eric Tolley of New Castle; one sister, Annabella Sager of Cincinnati, Ohio; her grandmother, Helen Sager; her step-mother, Jodi Sager and her stepfather, Brian Moore.

She was also preceded in death by her grandfather, Jerry Sager, Sr. and her grandparents, Ralph and Thelma Ridenour.

Private funeral services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Monday, April 24 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.