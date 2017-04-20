Warren crime activity: Woman hides marijuana down her pants

Related Coverage Warren crime activity: Woman says man exposed genitals near young girls

Thursday, April 13

3:00 p.m. – 2000 block of Elm Rd. NE, police responded to a call from Citi Trends. An employee said another woman came into the store and stole about $50 worth of clothes and other items. She said the woman got into her vehicle and as she was driving away, hit another woman who was walking out of the store with her two children.

8:17 p.m. – 800 block of N. Park Ave. NE, reported felonious assault. The victim said three unknown women choked her, causing her to fall in and out of consciousness.

Friday, April 14

12:45 p.m. – 1000 block of N. Park Ave. NE, 21-year-old Ronald Butler — arrested and charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated — and 40-year-old Mandi Hopkins and 47-year-old Derrian Reed, both arrested and charged with felonious assault. Police said Reed stabbed Butler’s girlfriend in the head at Save-A-Lot and Hopkins was fighting her. Officers said Reed was screaming at them, yelling obscenities.

9:30 p.m. – 500 block of South St. SE, 19-year-old Taylor Williams — arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, and 18-year-old Andre Owens — arrested and charged with falsification and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Owens gave them a fake name and that Williams admitted to having marijuana hidden down her pants. Officers found pieces of magazine paper that appeared to be cut to contain drugs, a large amount of cash, and spray which police believe was used to cover up the scent of marijuana.

11:17 p.m. – 1500 block of N. Park Ave., reported burglary. The victim said he came home to find his house broken into and vandalized.

Saturday, April 15

12:38 a.m. – 400 block of Scott St. NE, reported burglary. Police responded to an alarm drop and found the home broken into. The victim said a desktop computer was missing.

2:42 a.m. – 1100 block of E. Market St., reported breaking and entering of a house attached to Albert Guarnieri Wholesale Company.

4:20 a.m. – 1700 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, officers responded to gunshots near the Pit Stop gas station. The man who fired the gun said his vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot. He said he shot at his vehicle as someone drove it away.

1:20 p.m. – 900 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, reported robbery. Police said the victim was outside smoking earlier that morning when someone came up behind him and knocked him out. About $200 cash was stolen.

Sunday, April 16

2:20 a.m. – 1600 block of Ogden Ave. NW, officers arrested 29-year-old Genttry Walters on a warrant out of Niles.

5:00 p.m. – 1400 block of Jefferson St. SW, reported burglary. The victim said when she returned home from Easter dinner, she found her house broken into and her 60-inch smart TV missing.

8:30 p.m. – 400 block of Commerce Ave. NW, reported aggravated robbery. Two men told police their wallets and cell phones were stolen at gunpoint by two other men.

Monday, April 17

1:58 a.m. – 800 block of N. Park Ave., reported breaking and entering of Gas Land Food Mart. A witness said two men came out of the business with an ATM machine. Police found surveillance video of the men breaking in with a sledgehammer. They said the suspects’ descriptions matched the suspects from a robbery of an ATM in Howland.

11:43 a.m. – 100 block of Belmont St. NW, reported burglary. The victim said someone broke into and ransacked her home sometime the day before or overnight. A flat screen TV, laptop, Xbox One, and iPad were missing.

3:39 p.m. – 2500 block of Oak St. SW, reported burglary. The victim said someone threw a rock through a side window to get in the house.

10:01 p.m. – 200 block of North St. SW, reported burglary. Police said someone broke into the house through a side door. The victim said a handgun, a bag of change, and blood pressure medication were missing.

Tuesday, April 18

12:28 p.m. – 1500 block of Parkman Rd. NW, 24-year-old Kala Cheza, of Masury, charged with possessing drug abuse instruments. Police responded to reports of an unconscious 23-year-old man in the parking lot of Rite Aid. According to a police report, officers found a syringe inside the car where Cheza had been sitting with him. They said she admitted to being a heroin user.

3:55 p.m. – 1500 block of Parkman Rd. NW, 27-year-old Jessica Bittner, of Litchfield, Ohio — charged with possessing drug abuse instruments and carrying a concealed weapon — and 28-year-old Ryan Howard — charged with having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon. Police pulled over the car Howard was driving and found a gun between the seats, according to a report. Officers said they also found needles and folded pieces of paper used to contain drugs in Bittner’s pocket.

6:15 p.m. – 1700 block of Parkman Rd. NW, reported burglary. The victim said someone broke into her house earlier in the afternoon and stole computers and school supplies.

8:17 p.m. – 700 block of Homewood Ave. SE, police responded to reports of shots fired and found 10 to 20 juveniles in the area. Officers said a 14-year-old had been assaulted by three men and had injuries to his face. They said they could smell alcohol on the teen. Police found a BB gun and revolver inside the house, according to a report.

Wednesday, April 19

12:17 a.m. – 1400 block of Tod Ave. NW, officers responded to reports that someone was throwing rocks from the old St. Joe’s Hospital building. The rocks dented the victim’s car and shattered the back windshield.

3:30 a.m. – 1500 block of Front St. SW, reported burglary. The victim said when she returned home early that morning, a flat screen TV, Xbox, Wii, computer tower, $300 worth of video games, and jewelry were missing.

2:25 p.m. – 2000 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, 26-year-old Charles Haynes charged with domestic violence, assault and resisting arrest. Haynes’ mother said he punched her in the face. She told officers he hadn’t been taking his medication and has been talking to people who aren’t there. Officers called emergency crews and tried to get Haynes to go to the hospital. He said he wouldn’t go, according to police. Officers said Haynes was not cooperative when they were putting him in handcuffs, saying they had to tase him twice. He was taken to the hospital.

6:12 p.m. – 800 block of Summit St. NW, 32-year-old Tony Blendenbacher, of Sebring, charged with public indecency, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct while intoxicated. A woman told police Blendenbacher was causing a disturbance in her backyard and refused to leave. Police said he was very drunk when they found him, revealing his genitals and urinating as they handcuffed him.

7:50 p.m. – 1700 block of W. Market St., police responded to reports of two men who overdosed in a car with a 7-month-old baby boy inside. After police were able to revive the driver with the opioid antidote naloxone, he admitted to snorting heroin with the other man while his baby was in the backseat, according to a police report.

