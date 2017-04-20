Warren police: Drunk Sebring man urinated while officers cuffed him

Officers said he parked his car in a Warren backyard, urinating in front of police and a handful of people -- including several children

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a Sebring man who they claim parked his car in a Warren woman’s backyard, blasted music, lit things on fire, and urinated in plain view.

The victim called police just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, saying 32-year-old Tony Blendenbacher — who police said was highly intoxicated — refused to leave her property. She said he was lighting things on fire in her Summit Street backyard and urinating in front of her child.

The woman knew Blendenbacher, saying he has made several unwanted advances toward her.

When officers arrived, they offered him a ride somewhere else but he walked away from the backyard instead.

According to a police report, Blendenbacher went to the store to get more beer and came back to the woman’s yard. She called police again and when officers came back, they said he appeared to be unconscious in the backseat of his locked car.

They unlocked the door and found him with fresh urine on his pants, according to the report.

Blendenbacher told officers he’d been drinking all day, police said.

They said he was argumentative as they tried to arrest him, urinating in front of police and a handful of people nearby — including several children — while officers handcuffed him.

Blendenbacher is charged with public indecency, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

