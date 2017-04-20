Western Reserve Baseball cracks state top-10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A total of five local teams are ranked in the first high school baseball poll of the season. Three area teams have cracked the top-ten in their respective divisions.

Division I

1 Jackson (Mass.)

2 Archbishop Moeller

3 Butler

4 St Xavier

5 Loveland

6 Lakota West

7 Mason

8 Avon

9 Steele

10 Pickerington Central

11 Hilliard Darby

12 Gahanna Lincoln

13 Solon

14 Lebanon

15 Big Walnut

16 Green

17 Anthony Wayne

18 St Ignatius

18 Grove City

20 Fairfield

Division II

1 Chagrin Falls

2 Van Wert

3 Ross ((Hamilton))

4 Wapakoneta

5 Sheridan

6 Jonathan Alder

7 Marietta

8 Vermilion

8 Athens

10 Taylor

11 Celina

12 Canfield

13 Lakewood (Hebron)

14 Defiance

15 West Branch

16 Miami Trace

17 Steubenville

18 Hamilton Township

19 Unioto

20 Clinton-Massie

Division III

1 Elyria Catholic

2 Coldwater

3 Fairview

4 Edison(Richmond)

5 Champion

6 Summit Country Day

7 Seneca East

8 St. Thomas Aquinas

9 Hiland

10 Versailles

11 Kirtland

12 Wheelersburg

13 West Jefferson

13 Anna

15 Edison (Milan)

15 Cincinnati Hills Christ. Acad

17 Cincinnati Country Day

18 Canton Central Catholic

19 Minford

19 Riverdale

19 Swanton

Division IV

1 Toronto

2 Western Reserve

3 Lehman Catholic

4 Newton Local

5 Fort Recovery

6 Jackson-Milton

7 Hillsdale

8 St Paul

9 Mc Comb

10 New Riegel

11 Newark Catholic

12 Triad

13 New Miami

14 Waterford

15 Russia

16 Edgerton

17 Fairfield

18 Columbus Grove

19 Stryker

19 Cuyahoga Heights