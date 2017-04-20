Western Reserve Baseball cracks state top-10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A total of five local teams are ranked in the first high school baseball poll of the season. Three area teams have cracked the top-ten in their respective divisions.
Division I
1 Jackson (Mass.)
2 Archbishop Moeller
3 Butler
4 St Xavier
5 Loveland
6 Lakota West
7 Mason
8 Avon
9 Steele
10 Pickerington Central
11 Hilliard Darby
12 Gahanna Lincoln
13 Solon
14 Lebanon
15 Big Walnut
16 Green
17 Anthony Wayne
18 St Ignatius
18 Grove City
20 Fairfield
Division II
1 Chagrin Falls
2 Van Wert
3 Ross ((Hamilton))
4 Wapakoneta
5 Sheridan
6 Jonathan Alder
7 Marietta
8 Vermilion
8 Athens
10 Taylor
11 Celina
12 Canfield
13 Lakewood (Hebron)
14 Defiance
15 West Branch
16 Miami Trace
17 Steubenville
18 Hamilton Township
19 Unioto
20 Clinton-Massie
Division III
1 Elyria Catholic
2 Coldwater
3 Fairview
4 Edison(Richmond)
5 Champion
6 Summit Country Day
7 Seneca East
8 St. Thomas Aquinas
9 Hiland
10 Versailles
11 Kirtland
12 Wheelersburg
13 West Jefferson
13 Anna
15 Edison (Milan)
15 Cincinnati Hills Christ. Acad
17 Cincinnati Country Day
18 Canton Central Catholic
19 Minford
19 Riverdale
19 Swanton
Division IV
1 Toronto
2 Western Reserve
3 Lehman Catholic
4 Newton Local
5 Fort Recovery
6 Jackson-Milton
7 Hillsdale
8 St Paul
9 Mc Comb
10 New Riegel
11 Newark Catholic
12 Triad
13 New Miami
14 Waterford
15 Russia
16 Edgerton
17 Fairfield
18 Columbus Grove
19 Stryker
19 Cuyahoga Heights
.