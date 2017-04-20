Western Reserve Baseball cracks state top-10

A total of five local teams are listed in the first baseball poll of the season

By Published:
Western Reserve plated four runs in the sixth inning to rally past Ursuline 7-3 in high school boys baseball action Wednesday evening at Cene Park.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A total of five local teams are ranked in the first high school baseball poll of the season.  Three area teams have cracked the top-ten in their respective divisions.

Division I
1 Jackson (Mass.)
2 Archbishop Moeller
3 Butler
4 St Xavier
5 Loveland
6 Lakota West
7 Mason
8 Avon
9 Steele
10 Pickerington Central
11 Hilliard Darby
12 Gahanna Lincoln
13 Solon
14 Lebanon
15 Big Walnut
16 Green
17 Anthony Wayne
18 St Ignatius
18 Grove City
20 Fairfield

Division II
1 Chagrin Falls
2 Van Wert
3 Ross ((Hamilton))
4 Wapakoneta
5 Sheridan
6 Jonathan Alder
7 Marietta
8 Vermilion
8 Athens
10 Taylor
11 Celina
12 Canfield
13 Lakewood (Hebron)
14 Defiance
15 West Branch
16 Miami Trace
17 Steubenville
18 Hamilton Township
19 Unioto
20 Clinton-Massie

Division III
1 Elyria Catholic
2 Coldwater
3 Fairview
4 Edison(Richmond)
5 Champion
6 Summit Country Day
7 Seneca East
8 St. Thomas Aquinas
9 Hiland
10 Versailles
11 Kirtland
12 Wheelersburg
13 West Jefferson
13 Anna
15 Edison (Milan)
15 Cincinnati Hills Christ. Acad
17 Cincinnati Country Day
18 Canton Central Catholic
19 Minford
19 Riverdale
19 Swanton

Division IV
1 Toronto
2 Western Reserve
3 Lehman Catholic
4 Newton Local
5 Fort Recovery
6 Jackson-Milton
7 Hillsdale
8 St Paul
9 Mc Comb
10 New Riegel
11 Newark Catholic
12 Triad
13 New Miami
14 Waterford
15 Russia
16 Edgerton
17 Fairfield
18 Columbus Grove
19 Stryker
19 Cuyahoga Heights

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s