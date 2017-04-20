William “Bill” R. Garver Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – William “Bill” R. Garver of Lisbon, Ohio, formerly of Columbiana, Ohio, peacefully went home at 6:00 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2017, while a patient at Vista Center and surrounded by his family, following a period of declining health. He was 85.

Bill was born on May 24, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Robert James and Grace (Brown) Garver.

Shortly after graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1949, he enlisted with the United States Air Force to protect our flag and help keep our country free. He was honorably discharged at the Lockbourne AF Base, Ohio, as an Airman 1st class with the National Defense Service medal and Good Conduct medal.

He married the love of his life, Ruthanne “Bear” Gordon, on November 22, 1953 in the Brownlee Woods Presbyterian Church, Youngstown, while he was home on leave. A short time later, they started a family and together they raised five children.

Mr. Garver provided for his family while working as an Assembly Foreman for National Rubber Machinery, Columbiana. In addition, he worked at L.W. NASH in East Palestine, Ohio.

His memberships included Western Star Lodge #21 F&AM, Boardman, Ohio, Aut Mori Grottoes of North America Supreme Council, Mystic Order of the Veiled Prophets of the Enchanted Realm Post, North Lima, Ohio and a past Commander of the VFW Post #2799, New Springfield, Ohio.

In his spare time, he enjoyed camping, gardening, traveling, going to Jamboree in the Hills, fishing, boating, scratch-off lottery tickets, going to auctions, classic cars, trips to Mountaineer and to the “Liverpool Hot Dog Shoppe”. However, he was probably best known in the neighborhood for his brushfires.

He is survived by his son, Donnie J. Garver and his wife, Tammy, Salem, Ohio; his daughters, H. Lynn Beadnell and her husband, Ray, Salineville, Ohio, Grace A. Garver, Willoughby, Ohio, Sandy L. Garver, Columbiana, and Becky J. Rance and her husband, Brad, Leetonia, Ohio; his sisters, Margaret “Peg” Coalmer and Bobbi Lower, both of Columbiana; his 12 grandchildren, Jason, Amy, Matt, Michael, Dustin, Ryan, Gail, Tiffany, Jenni, Stephanie, Logan, and Sierra and his nine great-grandchildren, Anna, Branden, Jonathan, Rhemee, Matt, Jr., Maximus, Joshua, Emmalynne, and Theo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; by his wife, Ruthanne, who passed away March 29, 2012; by his brothers, Rowland David and Thomas Edward Garver and by his grandson, Gabriel “Gabe” John Lawrence Blankenship.

A celebration of life service to honor Bill will be held on Monday, April 24 at 4:00 p.m. in the Beaver Creek state park, near the log cabin chapel of Pioneer Village and Gaston’s Mill, East Liverpool, Ohio by Rev. Kari Langford, where both masonic and military honors will be performed.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the park.

As an expression of sympathy, his family requests that material contributions may be made to the Beaver Creek State Park Education Center, P.O. Box 2212, East Liverpool, Ohio 43902.

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Garver will be presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner and Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403 (330-509-3135).



