WKBN Scholarship 1st Runner-Up – Mackenzie Opritza

The WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign honors the winners of this year’s Tom Holden Memorial Scholarship contest.

With more than 200 entries – Mackenzie Opritza, a junior at Lowellville High School, was our 1st Runner-Up. Mackenzie wrote her Public Service Announcement for Help Hotline. Here is her winning script:

FIRST RUNNER UP – Mackenzie Opritza – Lowellville High School

(Starts with a young girl in her bedroom, laying on her bed staring at the ceiling, thinking to herself but audience hears.)

“I can’t sleep anymore.”

(picture of her in bed at night checking time on her phone: 3:47 a.m.)

“I don’t eat.”

(picture of her in school cafeteria by herself with a tray of food untouched)

“I quit the basketball team.”

(picture of her standing outside the school gymnasium looking through window in the door while the team practices)

“I stopped responding to my friends’ texts.”

(picture of girl’s cellphone shows 17 unanswered texts)

“My grades are terrible.”

(picture of girl sitting in class; test on desk with a D on it)

Girl is sitting at the desk in her room silently reading the letter she has just written. (She is reading the letter silently but saying the words out loud)

“I didn’t want to do this but it’s too late. No one notices me. No one understands. No one cares.”

*Girl puts down letter and picks up gun which we see for the first time. The audience hears the clicking sound as she cocks the hammer. The screen goes black. *

Narrator: “Learn the warning signs before it’s too late. Contact the Help Hotline Crisis Center by calling 2-1-1 for additional information on recognizing the warning signs of depression and suicide. Do your part and save a life.”

