WKBN Scholarship 2nd Runner-Up – Izabella Lileas

The WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign honors the winners of this year’s Tom Holden Memorial Scholarship contest.

With more than 200 entries – Izabella Lileas, a senior at the Trumbull Career and Technical Center, was our 2nd Runner-Up. Izabella wrote her Public Service Announcement for the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County. Here is her winning script:

Scene: Little boy walking into the library (shot of the back of his feet).
Voiceover/Narrator: Have you ever wanted a break from the world we live in?

Scene: Little Boy walks over to a shelf and grabs a book
(shot of the book shelf and when he grabs the book we see his face).

Voiceover/Narrator: Have you ever wanted to fight off the dragons or rescue the princess from the tower?

Scene: The book consumes the little boy and he is dressed as a knight and rescuing the princess from the tower while fighting off a dragon.

Scene: Just as little boy is about to kiss his princess he saved, he slams the book shut and comes back to reality.
(Linking shot from little boy running to counter to older lady reading a nonfiction in the corner and linking shot again to line at the counter).

Voiceover/Narrator: The Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County connects people to resources and provides services for all ages. Come visit us to enter your imaginary world. Be sure to sign up for a library card. We would be glad to help.

Scene: Wide shot of the The Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County in the background and logo overtop.
Voiceover/Narrator: The Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County. Connect. Inspire. Enrich.

