WKBN Scholarship 3rd Runner-Up – Mary Wack

The WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign honors the winners of this year’s Tom Holden Memorial Scholarship contest.

With more than 200 entries – Mary Wack, a junior at Hubbard High School, was our 3rd Runner-Up. Mary wrote her Public Service Announcement for the Alzheimer’s Association. Here is her winning script:

THIRD RUNNER UP – Mary Wack – Hubbard High School

(Video: A little girl and her grandmother are walking down a stretch of beach, hand in hand)

Narrator: Bob Dylan once said “Take care of your memories, for you cannot relive them.”

(Video: The little girl, now slightly older, is on a swing set, her grandmother is pushing her, noticeably happy)

Narrator: But sometimes, people don’t have a choice.

*Fade out*

(Video: the little girl, older, is helping her grandmother walk on the same stretch of beach, her grandmother seems distant.)

*Fade out*

(Video: Little girl is much older now, in the park with her grandmother, the girl is sitting on the same swing, looking at her grandmother, who is nearby on a park bench, looking out into the distance.)

Narrator: Alzheimer’s sneaks up quietly and it can be frightening. It hurts when you don’t know what to do, but now you can help to end Alzheimer’s once and for all.

(Video: Alzheimer’s walk, the girl is walking with the crowd, a determined look on her face)

Narrator: By joining the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, you and your team will fund raise money for The Alzheimer’s association, who are constantly working to find a cure.

(Video: Little girl is little again, she wears a tee shirt from the walk, and is running to the door to her grandmother’s house, halfway to the door, she starts to become the young woman she now is, as she grows she is still wearing the tee shirt from the walk.)

(Video: The girl opens the door and goes inside, her grandmother is in the kitchen. She walks up to her grandmother and hugs her)

(Close up of grandmother and granddaughter.)

Narrator: Find a walk near you at http://www.alz.org/walk.

Narrator: Be a part of the change, help us end Alzheimer’s.

